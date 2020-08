SAO PAULO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s second largest lender, Banco Bradesco SA, said on Friday it is considering a potential initial public offering of the card network Elo Servicos SA, in which it has a stake.

Besides Bradesco, state-controlled lenders Banco do Brasil SA and Caixa Economica Federal are partners in Elo, which has as competitors Mastercard Inc and Visa Inc .

Bradesco said no decision has been taken yet.

Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Steve Orlofsky