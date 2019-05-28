Brazil prosecutors call for arrest of Bradesco branch managers, criticize bank

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 28 (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors in Brazil criticized compliance standards at Brazilian bank Banco Bradesco SA on Tuesday, after requesting that a court issue an arrest warrant for two branch managers allegedly involved in a money laundering scheme.

“The evidence collected here doesn’t leave any room for doubt that the financial institutions where these accounts were opened, particularly Banco Bradesco, did not comply with compliance standards,” federal prosecutors in Rio de Janeiro said.

Bradesco said in a statement that it will make itself fully available to authorities and will investigate the accusations when they become “officially available”.

Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Gram Slattery Editing by Chizu Nomiyama