Brazil's Banco Bradesco tops Q2 recurring profit estimates

SAO PAULO, July 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Banco Bradesco SA beat analysts’ second-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, helped by strength in consumer lending and fees, as well as a decline in loan loss provisions.

Recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, totaled 6.462 billion reais ($1.71 billion) at the country’s second largest private sector lender, and topped the 6.059 billion reais expected by analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data.

$1 = 3.7726 reais Reporting by Gabriela Mello; editing by Jason Neely