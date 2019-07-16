Noticias de Mercados
Colombia's Davivienda issues $188 mln in bonds to strong demand

BOGOTA, July 16 (Reuters) - Colombia’s third-largest bank Davivienda, issued 599 billion pesos ($188 million) worth of local bonds in a sale that was doubly over-subscribed, the stock exchange said on Tuesday.

Davivienda sold three-year paper with a yield equivalent to CPI plus 2.04%, five-year paper with a yield of 6.04% and 10-year paper with a yield of CPI plus 3.03%, the exchange said in a statement.

The bank is part of the Grupo Bolivar conglomerate. ($1 = 3,191 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; writing by Julia Symmes Cobb, editing by G Crosse)

