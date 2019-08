SAO PAULO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - State-controlled Brazilian lender Banco do Brasil SA said on Monday it is not in talks to sell its stake in card processor Cielo SA, according to a securities filing.

On Thursday, Cielo shares rose more than 15% after newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported Banco do Brasil was considering selling its stake in the company. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Sandra Maler)