SAO PAULO, April 2 (Reuters) - Banco do Brasil SA Chief Executive Officer Rubem Novaes expects infrastructure investors to increase their allocation in Brazil after the approval of pension reform.

Speaking at an investment conference in Sao Paulo, Novaes said the state-controlled bank would look for private partners for its asset management and investment banking units. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Peter Cooney)