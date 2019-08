RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian government and state lender Caixa Economica Federal are expected to soon file documents for a secondary share offering of Banco do Brasil SA, one source with knowledge of the matter said.

Reuters reported on Aug. 6 that Banco do Brasil would do a secondary share offering that could reach 7.9 billion reais ($2 billion).

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro