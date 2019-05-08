Brazil's Banco do Brasil approves changes to employee health plan

SAO PAULO, May 8 (Reuters) - State-run Banco do Brasil SA said on Wednesday it has approved changes in the bylaws of CASSI, its health plan for employees.

The proposed changes have yet to be approved by employees who contribute to the retirement fund, it said in a statement. If the changes take effect, they will generate additional expenses of 586 million reais ($148 million) in 2019.

The increase in expenses will not affect its forecast, Banco do Brasil said. ($1 = 3.9700 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)