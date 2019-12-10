Banco do Brasil CEO says bank unlikely to be privatized

BRASILIA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil’s Chief Executive Rubem Novaes on Tuesday predicted the bank was unlikely to be privatized even though he would favor such a move.

In an audience in Brazil’s lower house to explain his previous comments supporting the bank’s privatization, Novaes said such a move would be up to politicians and that President Jair Bolsonaro had already ruled it out. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres, in Brasilia; Writing by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Christian Plumb and Chris Reese)