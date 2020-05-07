UPDATE 1-Banco do Brasil profit falls 20% as bank braces for coronavirus hit

(Adds return on equity, loan book growth, context)

By Carolina Mandl

SAO PAULO, May 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA on Thursday posted a 20% drop in first-quarter profit as the bank set aside an additional 2 billion reais ($350 million) for potential loan losses due to the coronavirus crisis.

Recurring net income, which excludes one-time items, came in at 3.40 billion reais against 4.25 billion reais a year earlier, nearly 25% below a Refinitiv estimate.

Total first-quarter loan-loss provisions jumped 63% year-on-year. As a result, return on equity plunged to 12.5%, more than five percentage points down from the previous quarter.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Banco do Brasil also decided to scrap its 2020 outlook. In February, the lender estimated that net income this year would rise as much as 20.5%.

By some measures, the results show that the first quarter was shaping up pretty well until the crisis started to take hold in March. Fee income was up 4% to 7.1 billion reais, although gains with credit and debit cards already dropped.

Its loan book in Brazil also went up 4.2% from the previous quarter, mainly driven by disbursements to large companies, which sought credit lines to brace for the pandemic.

Banco do Brasil’s 90-day default ratio remained roughly stable at 3.2% in the first quarter.

Chief Executive Rubem Novaes will discuss the bank’s outlook with journalists later Thursday morning.

$1 = 5.7140 reais