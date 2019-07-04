Brazil's Banco Inter hires banks for share offering: source

SAO PAULO, July 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian digital lender Banco Inter SA has hired the investment banking units of JPMorgan, Banco BTG Pactual, Bradesco BBI, Goldman Sachs and Santander to manage a 1 billion reais ($263 million) share offering, one source with knowledge of the matter said.

Reuters reported in June that Banco Inter was seeking a capital increase of up to 1 billion reais to fuel growth, as the lender seeks to provide services beyond banking, such as travel, food delivery, healthcare and entertainment.

The shares will be priced this month, the source added. Sao Paulo-listed shares in the firm are up 68% this year.

Banco Inter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported the investment banking units hired by Banco Inter earlier on Thursday.

($1 = 3.80 reais)

Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama