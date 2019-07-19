Brazil's Banco Inter launches $285 mln share offering - filing

SAO PAULO, July 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian digital lender Banco Inter SA has officially launched a 1.06 billion reais ($285 million) share offering to raise capital, according to a securities filing on Friday.

The bank will sell 26 million units, comprised of one common share and two preferred shares.

Inter said it will use the proceeds to expand its loan book, invest in technology and acquire companies.

Investment banking units of Banco Bradesco SA, Goldman Sachs & Co, Banco BTG Pactual SA, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Banco Santander Brasil SA and Caixa Economica Federal will manage the offering.

The pricing of the offering will take place on July 29.

$1 = 3.7187 reais Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama