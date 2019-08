SAO PAULO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Banco Pan SA confirmed on a securities filing late on Tuesday the bank has hired the investment banking units of Banco BTG Pactual, Caixa Economica Federal, Banco Santander Brasil and Morgan Stanley to manage a potential share offering.

In the filing, the bank said there is no formal approval of the offering nor a decision on its terms. Reuters had reported earlier on Tuesday the hiring of the banks. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)