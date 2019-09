SAO PAULO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian mid-sized lender Banco Pan confirmed on Friday it raised 1.04 billion reais ($249.5 million) in a share offered, a securities filing showed.

Banco Pan priced its preferred shares at 8.25 reais. The bank raised money to boost its business, while shareholder Caixa Economica Federal partially sold its stake.

$1 = 4.1677 reais Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely