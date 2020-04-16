Santander launches money transfer app in UK

MADRID, April 16 (Reuters) - Santander on Thursday launched a money service app in the United Kingdom that will initially be free of fees for transfers of up to 3,000 pounds ($3,740) due to the coronavirus pandemic as lenders try to fend off competition from start-ups in the payments industry.

Santander said its completely owned PagoFX, a low-cost international money transfer service, would be available via a mobile app and allow UK residents with a debit card issued by any UK bank or financial entity to send money abroad from their smartphone with low costs and using real-time foreign exchange rates.

($1 = 0.9207 euros)

$1 = 0.8012 pounds Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Jason Neely