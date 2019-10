MEXICO CITY, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Grupo Financiero Banorte, the bank with the biggest weight in Mexico’s benchmark stock index, posted a third quarter net profit of 8.86 billion pesos ($450 million) on Thursday, up 13%compared to the same period last year.

Banorte’s revenue for the July through September period reached 26.3 billion pesos, up some 10% compared to the year-earlier period, the bank said in a statement.

$1 = 19.7205 pesos at end of September Reporting by Noe Torres