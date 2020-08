(Corrects to add dropped word “copper” in first paragraph and headline)

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp’s quarterly adjusted profit more than doubled on Monday, benefiting from a surge in gold prices and higher copper production.

Barrick’s adjusted profit rose to $415 million, or 23 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $154 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)