December 10, 2018 / 7:51 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

Bayer CEO says has not had contact with activist investor Elliott

DUESSELDORF, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Bayer Chief Executive Werner Baumann said on Monday he has not had any contact with Elliott Management, following a Reuters report which said the U.S.-based activist investor had taken a position in the German pharmaceuticals giant.

“Nobody has called me,” Baumann said in response to a question about contact with activists at an event in Duesseldorf.

Reuters reported on Friday that Elliott has invested in Bayer, citing three people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff Writing by Edward Taylor Editing by Alexander Smith)

