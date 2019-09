SAO PAULO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - State-controlled insurance holding BB Seguridade Participações SA said on Wednesday its board will propose returning 2.7 billion reais ($651 million) in capital it considers “excessive” to shareholders.

In a securities filing, BB Seguridade said that if the proposal is approved at its shareholders meeting, the company will pay 1.35 reais per share.

$1 = 4.1482 reais Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Leslie Adler