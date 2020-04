MADRID, April 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s BBVA reported a net loss of 1.79 billion euros ($1.94 billion) in the first quarter after taking into account a writedown of 2.08 billion euros on its unit in the United States, it said on Thursady.

The lender had also set aside 1.43 billion euros in provisions to anticipate the coronavirus pandemic impact.

$1 = 0.9209 euros Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro