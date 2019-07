MADRID, July 31 (Reuters) - Spain’s BBVA said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit rose 2.6% thanks to lower loan loss provisions and a stable performance in Mexico which offset a lean business in Turkey.

BBVA, Spain’s second largest bank, reported net profit of 1.28 billion euros ($1.43 billion) in the period April to June, above an average of analysts’ forecasts in a Reuters poll of 1.21 billion euros.

$1 = 0.8965 euros Reporting By Jesús Aguado Editing by Jose Elías Rodríguez