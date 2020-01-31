UPDATE 1-Spain's BBVA books quarterly loss of $172 mln on U.S. impairment

(Adds details on overall net interest income, profit for 2019)

MADRID, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Spanish bank BBVA said on Friday it booked a loss of 155 million euros ($172 million) in the fourth quarter due to one-off impairment charges in its U.S. business, offsetting solid performance from its Mexican unit.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected BBVA to book a loss of 326 million euros.

A decline in interest rates and an economic slowdown in the United States, which accounts for nearly 10% of the bank’s earnings, triggered a negative adjustment of $1.5 billion to the value of the goodwill in this unit.

The impairment dragged the full-year net profit down 35% to 3.5 billion euros, compared with analysts’ forecasts of 3.3 billion euros.

Like many other European banks, Spanish lenders are struggling to increase earnings from lending because of persistently low interest rates.

BBVA’s diversification overseas, especially in Mexico, has helped the bank to cope with tough conditions for lenders in Europe in the years since the financial crisis.

In the fourth quarter, net interest income (NII) - a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs - edged up 0.7% to 4.73 billion euros from a year-ago period. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an NII of 4.56 billion euros.

$1 = 0.9014 euros Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Inti Landauro and Sherry Jacob-Phillips