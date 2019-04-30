Noticias de Mercados
UPDATE 1-Brazil's antitrust watchdog investigates Banco Bradesco

SAO PAULO, April 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s antitrust watchdog CADE opened an investigation into Banco Bradesco SA for anti-competitive practices against financial startup Guiabolso, according to a CADE statement on Tuesday.

The watchdog said Bradesco may be impeding its clients from connecting Guiabolso’s app to their checking accounts.

Bradesco denied in a statement any wrongdoing and said the issue with Guiabolso involved client data security and bank secrecy rules. Guiabolso declined to comment on the matter. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Sandra Maler and Tom Brown)

