SAO PAULO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s second largest lender Banco Bradesco SA will reduce the number of executive vice-presidents to four from six, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

The bank said vice-presidents Josué Augusto Pancini and Mauricio Machado de Minas will leave their positions, but remain as board directors.

Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Mark Potter