SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA launched on Thursday a service that allows small merchants to capture payment transactions through its card processor company GetNet without buying the bank’s card reader machine.

The bank targets nearly 4 million clients that currently use its own card reader machines and rivals. GetNet aims to gain between 300,000 and 400,000 new clients through this migration.

