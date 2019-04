SAO PAULO, April 30 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA expects its pace of loan book growth to decelerate through the end of the year.

Chief Executive Sergio Rial told journalists on Tuesday he expects the bank’s loan book to reach 400 billion reais by December, up from 387 million reais in March. He added demand for corporate loans has been weak this year and competition for lending has increased among banks. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl)