March 27, 2019 / 1:01 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 28 minutes ago

Santander Brasil partners with cosmetics maker Natura to offer banking services

SAO PAULO, March 27 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA has partnered with Natura Cosmeticos SA to offer banking services to the cosmetics maker’s sellers, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

The company said Santander will offer digital checking accounts to the 1 million sellers of the cosmetics through a Natura online app, as well as debit and credit cards, card reader machines and a system of microloans.

In January Banco Santander Brasil Chief Executive Officer Sergio Rial had said the bank was developing a partnership with Natura, without providing details on the deal.

Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Writing by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
