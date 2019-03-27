Santander Brasil partners with cosmetics maker Natura to offer banking services

SAO PAULO, March 27 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA has partnered with Natura Cosmeticos SA to offer banking services to the cosmetics maker’s sellers, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

The company said Santander will offer digital checking accounts to the 1 million sellers of the cosmetics through a Natura online app, as well as debit and credit cards, card reader machines and a system of microloans.

In January Banco Santander Brasil Chief Executive Officer Sergio Rial had said the bank was developing a partnership with Natura, without providing details on the deal.

