BHP fourth-quarter iron ore output down 1 pct

July 17 (Reuters) - BHP Group Ltd, the world’s biggest miner, reported a 1% drop in fourth-quarter iron ore production on Wednesday, hurt by a tropical cyclone in Western Australia that disrupted production and exports.

The Anglo-Australian miner's iron ore output fell to 71 million tonnes during the three months ended June 30, compared with 72 million tonnes a year earlier. The figure was lower than a UBS estimate of 72.6 million tonnes. Source Text here

BHP forecast fiscal 2020 iron ore production at 273 million to 286 million tonnes.

Reporting By Ambar Warrick and Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr