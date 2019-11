Nov 1 (Reuters) - BHP Group Ltd on Friday said it has approved $44 million for work related to the restart of a concentrator at Samarco Mineracao’s operations at the Germano iron ore complex in Brazil.

The world’s largest miner said that the funding will enable the construction of a filtration plant and a restart at Samarco, where operations were suspended following the failure of a dam in November 2015. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)