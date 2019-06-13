Argentina's Bioceres eyes 2020 approval of drought-resistant seed in China

BUENOS AIRES, June 13 (Reuters) - Argentine biotechnology firm Bioceres SA hopes a soybean seed it is developing with drought-resistant proprieties receives approval within the next month in the United States and by the end of 2020 in China, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Argentina and Brazil have already approved the so-called HB4 seed variety. Argentina, Brazil and the United States are the largest soy producers in the world, and China is the largest importer, making approval there key for the expansion of Bioceres’ product. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath Writing by Gram Slattery Editing by Susan Thomas)