Latin American pharma Biotoscana confirms in sale talks - filing

SAO PAULO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Latin American pharmaceutical company Biotoscana Investments confirmed that its shareholders were in talks with investors about a sale, according to a securities filing on Monday.

“The company’s shareholders are in talks with investors, but have not yet taken a decision on a transaction”, it said, adding there would be a mandatory offering to all shareholders if the company’s control changed.

Reuters reported on Monday that Brazilian pharmaceutical firm Eurofarma and Canada’s Knight Therapeutics were in talks with Biotoscana’s shareholders, led by private equity fund Advent International. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Edmund Blair)