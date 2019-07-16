Brazil development bank BNDES eyes sale of $27 bln in listed assets

BRASILIA, July 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian development bank BNDES is looking to expedite the sale of nearly 100 billion reais ($26.62 billion) in listed assets, its new chief executive officer said on Tuesday during his inauguration.

CEO Gustavo Montezano also said the bank is working to pay back 126 billion reais in debt to Brazil’s government this year yet. Montezano is replacing Joaquim Levy, who resigned in June amid public tensions with President Jair Bolsonaro. ($1 = 3.7572 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Carolina Mandl Editing by Susan Thomas)