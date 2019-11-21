Brazil's BNDES to sell $1.9 bln in JBS shares, says chairman

SAO PAULO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian development bank BNDES intends to sell roughly 8 billion reais ($1.91 billion) in shares of meatpacker JBS SA through a secondary share offering, its chairman said on Thursday.

Chairman Carlos Thadeu the Freitas said the bank plans to conclude the share offering by December. The amount of shares to be sold equals nearly half of JBS’s total stake in the company.

$1 = 4.1961 reais Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama