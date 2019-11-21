UPDATE 1-Brazil's BNDES to sell $1.9 bln in JBS shares -chairman

(Adds details on planned sale, share price, company background)

By Rodrigo Viga Gaier

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian development bank BNDES aims to sell about 8 billion reais’ ($1.9 billion) worth of shares of JBS SA, the world’s largest meatpacker, through a secondary share offering this year, bank chairman Carlos Thadeu said on Thursday.

That would roughly halve the development bank’s 21.3% stake in JBS — another big step in a plan at BNDES to divest about 100 billion reais of its equity portfolio, as part of the government’s efforts to reduce state influence in the economy.

Shares of JBS were down 1.7% at 26.05 reais in morning trading, although the stock’s value has more than doubled since January.

Investment banking units of Banco Bradesco SA, Banco BTG Pactual SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA , Bank of America and UBS Group will manage the offering.

Reuters reported earlier this month that BNDES was hiring banks to sell part of its JBS stake. $1 = 4.1961 reais) (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro Writing by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis)