RPT-CEO of BNDES says privatizations likely to speed up in 2020

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian development bank BNDES does not expect to conclude a privatization this year yet, but asset sales are likely to speed up in 2020, Chief Executive Gustavo Montezano said on Tuesday in an event with investors in New York.

As an example of asset that should be privatized soon, Montezano mentioned the Brazilian mail service company Correios. “If not privatized soon, it may be too late [to sell it],” he said. He also said the privatization of power holding company Eletrobras, formally Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA , is complex and requires more analysis.

BNDES is charge of helping the government manage privatizations

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos