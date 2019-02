LA PAZ, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Bolivia’s economy expanded 4.04 percent in the third quarter of 2018 from the same period a year earlier on strong agricultural activity, the National Statistics Institute said on Wednesday.

Bolivia’s economy grew 4.44 percent year-on-year in both the first and second quarters of 2018. The government has estimated that the economy will likely grow 4.7 percent this year. (Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Editing by Leslie Adler)