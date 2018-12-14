Noticias de Mercados
December 14, 2018 / 5:21 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

BP gives green light for Trinidad, Tobago gas projects

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) -

* BP in Trinidad and Tobago (bptt) gave the go-ahead to two new gas developments, Cassia compression and Matapal, offshore Trinidad, it said on Friday.

* BP will build a new platform, Cassia C, and first gas from the facility is expected in the third quarter of 2021.

* Matapal will be a three-well subsea tie-back to the Juniper platform. With production capacity of 400 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, first gas from Matapal is expected in 2022, BP said in a statement. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

Todas las cotizaciones tienen como mínimo 15 minutos de retraso. Vea aquí la lista completa de mercados y retrasos.

© 2018 Reuters.Todos los derechos reservados.