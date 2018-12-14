BP gives green light for Trinidad, Tobago gas projects

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) -

* BP in Trinidad and Tobago (bptt) gave the go-ahead to two new gas developments, Cassia compression and Matapal, offshore Trinidad, it said on Friday.

* BP will build a new platform, Cassia C, and first gas from the facility is expected in the third quarter of 2021.

* Matapal will be a three-well subsea tie-back to the Juniper platform. With production capacity of 400 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, first gas from Matapal is expected in 2022, BP said in a statement. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)