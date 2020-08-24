Brazil mall operators sign food e-commerce deal with Google

SAO PAULO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Two major Brazilian mall operators announced a deal with Alphabet Inc unit Google on Monday that will allow food merchants operating in their properties to take delivery orders online.

In statements, BR Malls Participacoes SA, Brazil’s largest mall operator, and Multiplan Empreedimentos Imobiliarios SA said the partnership would allow food tenants to sell directly through Google search platforms, thanks to a partnership between Google and Delivery Center, an e-commerce platform that is part owned by the mall companies.

“The goal is to offer more sale options so that our tenants consolidate on a digital platform, giving them economies of sale,” BR Malls said in its statement.

Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Cynthia Osterman