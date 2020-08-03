Brazilian investment bank BR Partners confirms IPO plans

SAO PAULO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian investment bank BR Partners filed for an initial public offer on Monday, according to a securities filing.

The bank intends to raise money to strengthen its capital, aiming to expand loans, according to the document.

Founded 10 years ago by Ricardo Lacerda, Andrea Pinheiro and Jairo Loureiro, BR Partners posted a net income of 45.4 million reais in the first half of 2020, with a return on equity of 30.4%.

The bank did not disclose the price range of the offering or the amount it seeks to raise.

Investment banking units of Banco BTG Pactual SA, Bank of America, Credit Suisse and Itau Unibanco Holding SA will manage the offering.

Reuters reported last month on BR Partners’ IPO plans. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves, Writing by by Carolina Mandl Editing by Paul Simao)