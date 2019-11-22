Brazil's BR Properties prices offering to raise 1.05 bln reais -filing

SAO PAULO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian commercial real estate company BR Properties SA priced its follow-on offering at 12.50 reais per share, raising 1.05 billion reais ($250.42 million), according to a securities filing on Thursday.

The company sold 84,375,000 shares and plans to use the proceeds to finance capital expenditures and restructure its debt.

Last month, the company announced the acquisition of a large mixed-use development in Sao Paulo $186 million. ($1 = 4.1930 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Jake Spring; Editing by Sandra Maler)