Brazil's BR Properties prepares new share offering- report

SAO PAULO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian commercial real state company BR Properties SA is preparing a share offering, financial blog Brazil Journal reported on Tuesday.

Citing sources with knowledge of the matter, Brazil Journal said the offering may reach 1 billion reais ($241 million). Contacted by Reuters, BR Properties did not immediately comment on the matter. The company announced late on Monday the acquisition of two commercial towers in Sao Paulo for $186 million.

$1 = 4.1496 reais Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama