SAO PAULO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian stock exchange operator B3 SA increased its payout ratio to between 120 and 150 percent of its profit in 2019, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

B3 also said that its debt-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) ratio for 2019 has increased to 1.5 times from 1. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Leslie Adler)