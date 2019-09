SAO PAULO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian stock exchange operator B3 SA said on Wednesday that the country’s federal revenue service was maintaining a fine over a 2010-2011 merger, according to a securities filing.

B3 said the tax assessment totaled 2.7 billion reais ($664 million) in June, but that it will still challenge the decision by the tax appeals board in a Brazilian court.

$1 = 4.0661 reais Reporting by Carolina Mandl