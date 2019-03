Físico brasileño gana Premio Templeton de 1,4 millones de dólares

Brazilian physicist and astronomer Marcelo Gleiser, the winner of the $1.4 million 2019 Templeton Prize for his work blending science and spirituality, is shown in Hanover, New Hampshire, U.S., February 27, 2019. Eli Burakian/Dartmouth College/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. - RC1A13AD13D0