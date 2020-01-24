Braskem closes down chlorine plant in northeast Brazil

SAO PAULO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Petrochemical company Braskem SA announced on Thursday that it was shutting down its chlor-alkali production facility in Camaçari in the state of Bahia because it had reached the end of its lifespan.

The unit began operating in 1979 and has a capacity to produce 79,000 tonnes of caustic soda and 64,000 tonnes of chlorine per year.

Braskem said in a securities filing that the closure would follow security rules to protect the local communities and the environment. It said none of the company’s other operations will be affected. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves Editing by Shri Navaratnam)