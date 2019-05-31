Braskem to pay $733 mln fine to Brazil, Petrobras to settle graft charges

BRASILIA, May 31 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal auditor and controller’s office said on Friday petrochemical producer Braskem SA has agreed to pay 2.87 billion reais ($733 million) by 2025 in a leniency deal to settle corruption charges.

The Brazilian government entities said Braskem has already paid 1.33 billion reais of the fine to federal prosecutors and expects to pay the rest in six annual installments.

Some 800 million reais of the fine will go to state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras.

As part of the agreement, Braskem has delivered evidence related to 60 individuals and companies, the government said. ($1 = 3.9176 reais) (Reporting by Mateus Maia; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Bernadette Baum)