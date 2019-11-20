UPDATE 1-Ex-CEO of Brazil's Braskem arrested on U.S. corruption charges -official

(Adds background on Braskem, other details)

By Brendan Pierson

NEW YORK, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The former CEO of Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem SA was arrested on Wednesday in New York on federal corruption charges, according to a U.S. law enforcement official.

Jose Carlos Grubisich, who led Braskem for several years before leaving in 2008, has been charged in an indictment with conspiracy to violate a U.S. foreign corruption law and with money laundering conspiracy, according to the official, who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the case publicly.

Grubisich was arrested at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport, the official said, and is expected to appear in federal court in Brooklyn later in the day.

A lawyer for Grubisich could not immediately be reached for comment.

Braskem and affiliated Brazilian construction company Odebrecht SA agreed in 2016 to pay a combined $3.5 billion in a settlement with U.S., Brazilian and Swiss authorities to resolve allegations that they took part in bribing government officials in Brazil and elsewhere to secure lucrative contracts.

Both Braskem and Odebrecht pleaded guilty to U.S. criminal charges as part of the deal, which emerged from a three-year corruption investigation in Brazil dubbed “Operation Car Wash.” The investigation has led to dozens of arrests and political upheaval in Brazil. (Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York Editing by Chris Reese and Matthew Lewis)