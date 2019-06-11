Brazil's Braskem says hearing on appeal of NYSE delisting on Oct 17 - filing

SAO PAULO, June 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian petrochemical producer Braskem SA said on Tuesday that the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has scheduled a hearing on the company’s appeal of its delisting for October 17, according to a securities filing.

NYSE decided to suspend trading of Braskem’s American depositary shares (ADS) after Latin America’s largest petrochemical company failed to file its 2017 annual report on time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). (Reporting by Gabriela Mello Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)