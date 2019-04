SAO PAULO, April 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem SA said on Monday an appeals court in Alagoas state confirmed the suspension of the payment of dividends.

The company had scheduled the approval of the payment of 2.7 billion reais ($697 million) in dividends to its shareholders. ($1 = 3.8719 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, editing by G Crosse)