BRASILIA, June 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s top appeals court on Wednesday suspended a decision that prevented petrochemical company Braskem SA from holding a shareholders meeting to discuss the distribution of dividends.

The suspension is conditioned to the offer of insurance guarantees equivalent to the full amount of 2.6 billion reais ($672.30 million) in dividends to be paid, according to the court. ($1 = 3.8673 reais) (Writing by Gabriela Mello Editing by Leslie Adler)